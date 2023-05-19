http://fuerteventuradigital.blogspot.com - GA4 - G-357ZCTSH31 google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

Create a buzz in your garden this World Bee Day

Fernando Barrera - mayo 19, 2023


 

Dobbies highlights NEW top wildlife-friendly products to encourage pollinators this spring

 
Ahead of World Bee Day (20 May 2023), Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, has outlined its top picks for how you can create a wildlife-friendly sanctuary in your garden and ‘buzz’ it back to life this spring and summer.
 
Whether you’re looking to give your lawn a bee-autiful transformation with wildflower turf, or simply want to embrace nature and inject seasonal colour with easy-to-grow pollinating plants, Dobbies has everything you need to broaden the biodiversity in your garden.
 
If you’re not sure where to start, Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, outlines his recommendations and gives his top tips on how you can support pollinators and local wildlife this World Bee Day and beyond.
 
Instant wildflower meadow

Meadowmat from £324.99 10sqm

 

To give your garden an instant boost of colour and life in time for summer, Marcus recommends planting wildflowers. Speaking about the innovative product which is now available to order online, Marcus says: “If you’re looking for quick results and want to encourage wildlife into your garden, the low-maintenance Meadowmat range from Harrowden Turf is a wonderful choice.

 

“You can simply unroll the Meadowmat in exactly the same way you would regular lawn turf and enjoy watching your outdoor space buzz to life with your very own piece of wildflower meadow. Just make sure you keep the turf has plenty of water for the first season.

 

“Quick, straightforward, and suitable for most gardens, the Meadowmat Wildflower Turf range, includes Traditional, Birds & Bees, Cottage Garden, Heritage, Woodland Shade, and Species Rich, giving you the chance to easily create a biodiverse environment for local wildlife to thrive.”

 

Easy-to-grow seed bombs

Seed bombs £6.99

                                                                                                     
If you’re new to gardening, or simply looking for a low-effort way to embrace wildlife, Marcus recommends Dobbies’ new easy-to-grow seed bombs.
 
Marcus says: “Seed bombs are a simple, eco-friendly way to welcome all kinds of wildlife into your garden, and they require minimal effort and no experience, making them a great way to enjoy the garden with children. Easy to sow and grow, these are ideal for beds, borders and containers, meaning they’re suitable for outdoor spaces of all shapes and sizes. Simply prepare the soil by removing any stones and weeds and scatter the seed bombs over the area. Seed bombs don’t need to be buried but you should make sure the area is kept well-watered to encourage growth, and you should start to see the seedlings grow in just a few weeks.
 
“From seed bombs specifically aimed at attracting butterflies, to pollinating varieties for bees, we’ve got a wide selection that will fill your garden with colour and life. Popular flowers you’ll see grow from seed bombs include Pot Marigold, Cornflower, Chrysanthemum, California Poppy and Gypsophila.”
 
New-in seed shakers

Shakers £5.99

 
Another great way to create a wildlife-friendly area in your garden is with Dobbies’ new seed shakers. While these require a bit more effort than seed bombs, Marcus says they’re a wonderful, low-cost way to embrace nature. “Seed shakers are generally an easy way to grow and are a good way to create a natural oasis for pollinators”, comments Marcus. “While seed bombs are a great way to grow a concentrated patch of flowers for pollinators, seed shakers can be used to cover a wider area of garden.
 
“When planting, you should prepare soil by removing any stones and weeds and then rake to a depth of up to 4cm. Shake the tube of seeds to mix the varieties together and then evenly distribute its contents over your chosen area. Then simply rake the surface lightly, or firm down, and ensure the soil is kept well-watered, especially during the summer months.
 
“New-in Dobbies seed shakers for spring and summer include cottage garden, butterfly and bee, and flowers for pollinators.”
 
For more gardening inspiration and advice, and to browse Dobbies’ full range of plants for SS23, visit 

 https://www.dobbies.com./

 

