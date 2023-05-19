Create a buzz in your garden this World Bee Day

Shakers £5.99

Another great way to create a wildlife-friendly area in your garden is with Dobbies’ new seed shakers. While these require a bit more effort than seed bombs, Marcus says they’re a wonderful, low-cost way to embrace nature. “Seed shakers are generally an easy way to grow and are a good way to create a natural oasis for pollinators”, comments Marcus. “While seed bombs are a great way to grow a concentrated patch of flowers for pollinators, seed shakers can be used to cover a wider area of garden.



“When planting, you should prepare soil by removing any stones and weeds and then rake to a depth of up to 4cm. Shake the tube of seeds to mix the varieties together and then evenly distribute its contents over your chosen area. Then simply rake the surface lightly, or firm down, and ensure the soil is kept well-watered, especially during the summer months.



“New-in Dobbies seed shakers for spring and summer include cottage garden, butterfly and bee, and flowers for pollinators.”



For more gardening inspiration and advice, and to browse Dobbies' full range of plants for SS23, visit

