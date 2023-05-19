Consumer interest in green soars, according to new research from Victory Colours

First it was grey. Then blue. But it looks like green interiors are finally having their moment in the spotlight. New research from eco paint specialists Victory Colours shows that consumer interest in green interiors has soared. Using data from Pinterest, Victory Colours have found that searches for the term ‘green interiors’ peaked earlier this month – reaching an all-time high of 100 index points. Victoria Yardley, Managing Director of Victory Colours, said: “Homeowners are getting braver and bolder when it comes to incorporating colour into their homes and green is the go-to hue. “And it’s no surprise. Green has the most incredible calming impact and thanks to its connotations with nature, fans of all things biophilic are embracing all shades of green, from cooling sage through to deep emeralds.” For those who are a little nervous of how to incorporate green into their existing interior schemes, Victoria has an ideal solution. “The ceiling is often referred to as the ‘fifth wall’ and in fact, these are often great blank canvases in which to really sell your interior style. “If you’re somewhat in the neutral camp, try adding a pastel green to the ceiling to create a calming serene atmosphere from the top down.” All paints in the Victory Colours’ collection are low in VOCs and solvent free. They are available now from the victorycolours.co.uk and are priced at £44.95 for 2.5-litres of matt emulsion .