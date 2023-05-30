Brighten up your garden with new-in sunflowers from Dobbies

Garden centre highlights NEW sunflower variety for 2023





The new Sol Seeker sunflower is grown in a pot and is naturally compact, making it perfect for adding a pop of colour to city balconies, doorsteps, and small gardens. However, it also has the ability to grow up to 1m tall, meaning it won’t get lost in larger gardens and will still make an impact.



Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles talks about the new variety and highlights how gardeners can get the most out of their Sol Seekers this summer. Marcus says: “The vibrant Sol Seeker is brand new to Dobbies for 2023 and puts a unique twist on the popular sunflower plant we all know and love. Planted in a container or border, the Sol Seeker will produce masses of yellow flowers and deliver multiple blooms throughout the season on multi-branched stems, giving you a full, eye-catching display.



“Gardeners looking to implement more sustainable practices will be impressed by this cheerful plant thanks to the fact it needs less water than regular sunflowers and has been grown in peat-free compost without the need for chemicals. The Sol Seeker is also a wonderful pollinator so is a great way to encourage wildlife into your garden.



“Sol Seekers are annuals, meaning they’ll produce wonderful flowers all summer long, so if you plant them now, they’ll last you right through until autumn. And while they are smaller than other sunflower varieties, they are surprisingly robust so are suited to most garden conditions. Sol Seekers start from just £14.99, so for gardeners looking to create a striking effect on a budget, they’re a fantastic choice.



“To ensure your Sol Seeker lasts throughout the season, make sure you plant it in a high quality peat-free compost with good drainage. Sol Seekers dislike being waterlogged so you should be mindful of this and water less frequently than you would typical sunflowers.”



Sol Seeker will land in store from mid-June.



