Are you sitting comfortably?

TFG, the owner of Phase Eight, Whistles and Hobbs,

launches new home interiors brand Inside Story About Inside Story



A place filled with colour, craft and creativity. From cushions to candles. From velvets to linens. Where things of beauty make people smile, where clever design surprises and inspires.

Sustainabily sourced, top-notch linens and accessories for the home.



The first curated range from Inside Story selects the softest sustainably sourced Egyptian cotton linens, bespoke scents, flickering candles hand poured in the UK, and the lightest, comfiest duvets and pillows from Granny Goose. " We have focused this initial range on those products that are essential to a cosy life. Things that bring joy, warmth and positive enerfy to your home. The range follows the consumer need for products that are not only beautiful, but good for both people and the planet. Kathryn Huggett, Senior Buyer

" We use natural materials to ensure circularity, and operate to high sustainability standards, from energy, waste, water and single-use plastic reduction, to recycling and improving the responsible management of chemicals.

