“Turn an area of your home into your workspace if you don’t have a spare room,” Rebecca says. “For example, work out of your kitchen-diner with a table and bench. Pick an oak dining set to complement your wooden flooring which will bring out the warm, welcoming vibes of the space.” Aside from the décor, maximise any natural lighting by keeping the windows curtain-free. “If your kitchen doesn’t get much light, go for task lighting or sun lamps to improve your wellbeing,” Rebecca advises.