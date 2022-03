y 3 RUSIA Y “EL CUENTO DE NUNCA ACABAR” Edouard Kouznetsov, Alexéi Navalni, Vladimir Putin... por Ángel Díaz Arenas

11 Danylo Lavrentiyovych Shumuk (December 30, 1914 in village Boremschyna, Russian Empire, now in Volyn



Oblast, Ukraine-21 May 2004 in Krasnoarmiisk, Ukraine) was a Ukrainian political activist who served a total of 42



years imprisoned by three different states, Second Polish Republic, Nazi Germany and Soviet Union. Shumuk’s



memoirs were smuggled out and published in the West in Ukrainian (1974; rev edn 1983) and English (Life



Sentence, 1984). Selections of essays and reminiscences by Shumuk, Perezhyte i peredumane (My Life and



Thoughts in Retrospect) and Iz Gulagu u vil’nyi svit (From the GULAG into a Free World), appeared in Detroit in



1983 and in Toronto in 1991, respectively. The documentary film Danylo Shumuk, directed by Mykola Mashchenko,



was released in 1994.