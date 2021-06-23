google.com, pub-1060934438379655, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0

México.- Resultado Sorteo Mayor 3808 de la Loteria Nacional del Martes 22 de Junio de 2021

Sebastian Martin - junio 23, 2021

 

México.- Resultado del Sorteo Mayor 3808  de la Loteria Nacional del Martes 22  de Junio de 2021

NÚMEROS PREMIADOS  DEL SORTEO MAYOR SON  


PREMIO MAYOR:       47987   DE   $7.000,000.00

SEGUNDO PREMIO :  52951 DE    $850,000.00

TERCER PREMIO :      41645  DE    $300,000.00

REINTEGROS       :      1,5,7



PREMIOS ESPECIALES

25666

$240,000

06166

$240,000

15484

$240,000

16279

$240,000

49746

$120,000

34171

$120,000

39018

$120,000

40251

$120,000

05001

$120,000

AQUÍ  VERÁS TODOS LOS PREMIOS  DEL SORTEO  MAYOR  3808 DE LA LOTERIA NACIONAL DE MEXICO DEl 22  DE JUNIO  DE  2021

 

 

