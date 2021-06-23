México.- Resultado Sorteo Mayor 3808 de la Loteria Nacional del Martes 22 de Junio de 2021

México.- Resultado del Sorteo Mayor 3808 de la Loteria Nacional del Martes 22 de Junio de 2021
NÚMEROS PREMIADOS DEL SORTEO MAYOR SON
PREMIO MAYOR: 47987 DE $7.000,000.00
SEGUNDO PREMIO : 52951 DE $850,000.00
TERCER PREMIO : 41645 DE $300,000.00
REINTEGROS : 1,5,7
PREMIOS ESPECIALES
25666
$240,000
06166
$240,000
15484
$240,000
16279
$240,000
49746
$120,000
34171
$120,000
39018
$120,000
40251
$120,000
05001
$120,000
1 Comentarios
Queremos la lista de premios el mismo día del concursoResponderEliminar