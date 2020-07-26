Jet2 Mantiene la Operativa desde Reino Unido a Canarias









Esta tarde Jet2 y Jet2 Holidays comunican que mantienen su operativa programa a pesar de las restricciones anunciadas por el Gobierno Británico , confirmando sus enlaces con zonas de España peninsular ( Costa de Almería, Alicante, Málaga y Murcia ) alejadas de los focos de contagio detectados , además de Baleares y Canarias .









Comunicado de Jet2 y Jet2 Holidays desde el Reino Unido :





Following the latest government advice regarding travel to the UK from Spain, we are advising customers to arrive for their flights as normal, as we are continuing to operate our scheduled programme to and from Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

We are still operating flights and holidays to four destinations in Mainland Spain (Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia), which are open and are located away from areas which have been impacted by increased cases of Covid-19. In light of the updated advice from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), we are providing customers travelling to these four destinations with a number of options including continuing with their travel as planned, a refund credit note, a fee free amendment, or a refund.

We are also continuing to operate flights and holidays to our destinations in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as scheduled. Because the FCO travel advice to these destinations remains unchanged, our usual terms and conditions apply. As always, we advise customers to purchase appropriate travel insurance before travelling.

This is a fast-moving situation, which we are continuing to monitor very closely.



