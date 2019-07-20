Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

BUSINESS WIRE HOUSTON--()--Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.021476 per unit, payable on August 14, 2019 to unitholders of record on July 31, 2019. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of April 2019 and reported natural gas production during March 2019. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in May 2019.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations.

Underlying Sales Volumes Average Price Oil Natural Gas Oil Natural Gas Bbls Bbls/D Mcf Mcf/D (per Bbl) (per Mcf) Current Month 49,496 1,650 343,247 11,072 $ 59.53 $ 2.28 Prior Month 65,134 2,101 332,432 11,873 $ 53.36 $ 2.70



Recorded oil cash receipts from the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying Properties”) totaled $2.9 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $59.53/bbl, a decrease of $0.5 million from the prior month distribution period due to downtime associated with workover activity and one less day of production for April compared to the prior month, partially offset by an increase in realized prices.





Recorded natural gas cash receipts from the Underlying Properties totaled $0.8 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $2.28/mcf. Gas cash receipts represented a $0.1 million decrease from the prior month, primarily on account of lower realized wellhead prices.





Total accrued operating expenses for the period were $2.5 million, a $0.2 million increase month-over-month from April 2019, primarily as a result of one-time expense accrual changes. Capital expenditures were flat month-over-month, at $0.3 million in both May and April 2019.





About Permianville Royalty Trust





Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain, predominantly non-operated, oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the amount of the periodic distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. Future distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis. For additional information on the Trust, please visit www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com





