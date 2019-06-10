Xi'an: Creating “Jasmine” Like Freshness via Ecological Growth

“The clear water turns in dark blue with the green willow flying above it.” Tweet this

XI'AN, China--()--“So beautiful the jasmine flowers; Fragrant, beautiful and full-blown; Fragrant, white and loved by all...” The famous Chinese folk song meets western musical instruments with unique charm. Under the Chang'an Pagoda in Xi’an Chanba Ecological District, Liu Lei, a young Saxophone performer from Xi’an who once stayed in France for long, played thewith his orchestra by perfectly combining Chinese and western musical elements. Music is the common language of human beings, with the strength of "flexibility against rigidity" in Chinese traditional culture. In Liu Lei's opinion, music can bridge communication and understanding and act as a friendly messenger for cultural exchanges between China and western countries.“The clear water turns in dark blue with the green willow flying above it.” Located in the east part of Xi'an, Xi'an Chanba Ecological District was established in September 2004, with a scheduled area of 129 square kilometers. It is the first national ecological district, national water ecosystem protection and restoration demonstration zone and national green ecological demonstration zone in Northwest China. Over the past 15 years, Xi’an Chanba Ecological District has adhered to the concept of "making rivers rehabilitate and ecosystem flow into the city", and organically integrated Qinling Mountains with the three rivers of Chanhe, Bahe and Weihe, thus forming a significant ecological corridor throughout the east part of Xi'an connecting Qinling Mountains and Weihe river, and realizing the transformation from "sacrificing environment for growth" to "optimizing environment for growth".“We shall protect the ecological environment as protecting our eyes and treat the ecological environment as treating our life, for the purpose of paving the foundation of ecological civilization and taking the path of green development!” This is the concept and orientation of ecological development that Xi'an Chanba Ecological District has adhered to.Practicing the concept of green development and green fashion with the slogan of "Green Leads Fashion" has not only reshaped people's impression on the eco-environment of Xi'an, but also brought a new wave of green fashion to the dignified history and culture of Xi’an. As a grand city with profound historical and cultural connotations that once shined in world history, Xi'an is becoming a model of ecological city that is green, modern, fashionable and open.