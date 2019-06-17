TYAN Powers AI and HPC with 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor-based Server Platforms at ISC 2019

BUSINESS WIRE FRANKFURT, Germany--()--TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, is showcasing its new 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based platforms that are optimized for predictive analytics, machine learning, and HPC applications at ISC 2019 from June 17-19 at Messe Frankfurt, booth C-1250.

TYAN server platforms with the 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors satisfy the most demanding workloads including HPC, AI deep learning and data analytics require maximum performance across compute, memory, storage, and network resources. Tweet this

“The most demanding workloads including HPC, AI deep learning, data analytics, and multi-cloud infrastructure require maximum performance across compute, memory, storage, and network resources, “said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide a powerful foundation for TYAN server platforms that enables us to deliver performance enhancements across a broad variety of application scenarios.”





Powered by the newest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, TYAN's Thunder HX lineup takes advantage of Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology to enable faster machine learning application execution. The new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 supports 3TB of memory, 12 hot-swappable 3.5” drives in a 4U enclosure. The system is ideal for AI training and inference applications. The Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 is another 4U server system on display that supports dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with integrated Intel® Omni-Path 100 gigabit networking fabric that can reach a total of 200Gb/s fabric connectivity for massively parallel workloads such as scientific computing and large-scale facial recognition.





TYAN's Thunder HX FT48T-B7105 is a pedestal workstation platform with dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports for up to 5 high performance workstation graphic cards. This high-end workstation gives maximum I/O to professional power users, and is a great platform for 3D rendering and image processing.





Benefitted by Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, and increased DDR4 memory speed and capacity, TYAN’s storage server platforms with the 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are able to deliver amazing performance. The Thunder SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN's flagship storage server supporting dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 100 hot-swap 3.5" drives in a 4U rackmount form factor.





The platform is designed for both cold storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre. The new Thunder SX GT90-B7113 features support for dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 12 hot-swap 3.5” drives mounted to a service drawer and 4 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays in a 35” deep 1U chassis. The platform perfectly matches CSP server-based storage applications by allowing serviceability and density within the same server.





“Data is the currency of the new digital economy, and how effectively organizations move, store and process it will help determine their level of success,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, vice president and general manager of Datacenter Product Management and Storage at Intel. “Intel technologies like 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel DL Boost and Intel Optane DC persistent memory will be key in turning raw data into actionable insights.”