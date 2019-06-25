Qumulo Delivers New Flash-Centric Platforms, Security Features, and Efficiency Advancements for Enterprise Unstructured Data Environments





Figure 1: Qumulo's new all-flash and hybrid storage platforms (Photo: Business Wire)

Enables organizations to capitalize on falling NVMe prices, accelerate file-based workloads, and gain real-time visibility and insight into data

Introducing new flash-first hardware platforms: the P-184T, C-168T, and K-168T which all include built-in software that enables replication directly to Qumulo cloud clusters

New software performance enhancements deliver up to a 40 percent increase in write performance on all-flash platforms while continual tuning of the predictive cache accelerates reads

Advancements in Qumulo’s industry-leading, fully integrated, real-time analytics

Enterprise security enhancements

Announcement Highlights: