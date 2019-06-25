Qumulo Delivers New Flash-Centric Platforms, Security Features, and Efficiency Advancements for Enterprise Unstructured Data Environments

Figure 1: Qumulo's new all-flash and hybrid storage platforms (Photo: Business Wire)
Enables organizations to capitalize on falling NVMe prices, accelerate file-based workloads, and gain real-time visibility and insight into dataAnnouncement Highlights:
- Introducing new flash-first hardware platforms: the P-184T, C-168T, and K-168T which all include built-in software that enables replication directly to Qumulo cloud clusters
- New software performance enhancements deliver up to a 40 percent increase in write performance on all-flash platforms while continual tuning of the predictive cache accelerates reads
- Advancements in Qumulo’s industry-leading, fully integrated, real-time analytics
- Enterprise security enhancements
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, announced comprehensive software and hardware advancements that will help enterprises to capitalize on dynamic market conditions, including rapidly falling NVMe prices, in order to gain data center efficiencies and benefit from the increased reliability and performance of flash-based platforms.
Resources
About Qumulo, Inc.
Qumulo is the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.
Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Today’s announcement underscores Qumulo’s continued commitment to delivering customer value through:
- Rapid new technology adoption - Qumulo’s software-defined architecture enables rapid platform and new storage media qualification, putting technology advancements and price reductions into the hands of users fast.
-
Real-time analytics that help organizations:
- Save money - by understanding their data and its usage so they don’t need to over-provision storage
- Save time - by accessing real-time data about their storage environment, including how it is being used and who is using it.
- Increase storage performance - by viewing billions of files and all operations in real-time to see which are consuming resources, and enabling them to take action accordingly.
Introducing new all-flash and hybrid storage platforms
“Qumulo’s consistent release of new platforms delivers the latest performance and capacity economics of hardware to users, fast,” said Dan Molina, CIO of Nth Generation and a Qumulo reseller. “We pride ourselves in bringing solutions to our users that give their organizations the most IT advantage possible. Qumulo helps us deliver innovation fast while leveraging budgets effectively.”
- All-Flash for High Performance: New P-184T
Qumulo has also released software enhancements delivering up to a 40 percent increase in write performance that is now available as a software upgrade to all currently deployed P-23T and P-92T nodes; it comes standard with all new all-flash shipments, including the P-184T.
- SSD/Disk Hybrid for Mixed Workloads: New C-168T
- SSD/Disk Hybrid for Active Archive: New K-168T
Predictive caching built into Qumulo’s file system accelerates all of the company’s hardware platforms by moving data to the fastest media possible when being accessed for reads (see figure 2). This unlocks the advantage of lower cost per-GB storage for retention with limited performance impact.
Visibility and security enhancements
- Visibility: Enhanced Real-time Analytics for Capacity Utilization
“Storage is a critical asset for rapidly-growing post-production companies like ours. Qumulo alone was able to provide us with real-time analytics about our data and how it’s being used. Other solutions were short-sighted and didn’t provide the insight needed to help us grow our business,” said Conner Stirling, REDLAB’s VFX Production Coordinator.
“It’s hard to get ahead of the curve as technology changes, but Qumulo can simply do what none of the other storage players can. Qumulo promised to store my data and let me see the unseen, and in my experience that really sums up the impact it’s having on our storage,” said Ron Knol, Senior Technology Consultant, Telus Studios.
- Security: System Activity Audit
Qumulo’s Audit feature helps users meet industry and governmental regulations requirements. With the introduction of Audit, as well as the recent availability of Cross-Protocol Permissions, Qumulo is addressing the demands of organizations that have security at the forefront of their concerns.
Availability: The Qumulo C-168T is available today, the K-168T is available July 9, and the P-184T is available on July 23rd. The new software features and functionality are all available in version 2.12.4 of Qumulo’s software, which is available today.
