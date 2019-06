Qumulo Delivers New Flash-Centric Platforms, Security Features, and Efficiency Advancements for Enterprise Unstructured Data Environments http://bit.ly/2IGWR5Y Tweet this

Rapid new technology adoption - Qumulo's software-defined architecture enables rapid platform and new storage media qualification, putting technology advancements and price reductions into the hands of users fast.

Qumulo’s software-defined architecture enables rapid platform and new storage media qualification, putting technology advancements and price reductions into the hands of users fast. Real-time analytics that help organizations: Save money - by understanding their data and its usage so they don’t need to over-provision storage Save time - by accessing real-time data about their storage environment, including how it is being used and who is using it. Increase storage performance - by viewing billions of files and all operations in real-time to see which are consuming resources, and enabling them to take action accordingly.

All-Flash for High Performance: New P-184T

SSD/Disk Hybrid for Mixed Workloads: New C-168T

SSD/Disk Hybrid for Active Archive: New K-168T

Visibility: Enhanced Real-time Analytics for Capacity Utilization

Security: System Activity Audit

SEATTLE--()--Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, announced comprehensive software and hardware advancements that will help enterprises to capitalize on dynamic market conditions, including rapidly falling NVMe prices, in order to gain data center efficiencies and benefit from the increased reliability and performance of flash-based platforms. According to industry analyst Tom Coughlin and Yole Development, NAND and DRAM prices “will decline by about 40 percent this year and not increase again until 2020.”Today’s announcement underscores Qumulo’s continued commitment to delivering customer value through:“Qumulo makes it easy for users to incorporate new technology developments both on-prem and in the cloud,” said Molly Presley, director of product marketing. “Our software-defined, hybrid cloud file system allows our users to focus on their data-driven businesses, not on managing their storage.”“Qumulo’s consistent release of new platforms delivers the latest performance and capacity economics of hardware to users, fast,” said Dan Molina, CIO of Nth Generation and a Qumulo reseller. “We pride ourselves in bringing solutions to our users that give their organizations the most IT advantage possible. Qumulo helps us deliver innovation fast while leveraging budgets effectively.”The introduction of the P-184T expands on Qumulo’s leadership in NVMe file storage that dates back to the company’s first NVMe solution, introduced in 2017. The P-184T delivers consistently high performance and scalable file storage, making it well-suited for use in industries such as high-performance computing, life sciences, imaging, and media and entertainment post-production. It uses 100GbE and provides 184TB of raw NVMe storage capacity in 2U of rack space. This performance-packed solution scales to 225GB/sec throughput in a single cluster.Qumulo has also released software enhancements delivering up to a 40 percent increase in write performance that is now available as a software upgrade to all currently deployed P-23T and P-92T nodes; it comes standard with all new all-flash shipments, including the P-184T.The new C-168T platform is tailored for file workloads that require a balance of high performance reads and writes coupled with cost-effective capacity. It is well-suited for use cases such as large media and entertainment archives, scientific research, and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications. It uses 25GbE and provides 168TB of raw disk storage and 3.8TB of SSD cache in 1U of rack space.Qumulo is also introducing a capacity-optimized solution for archive environments. The K-168T is designed to meet the needs of video surveillance storage, PACS archives, media and entertainment archives, and HPC file archives. It uses 10GbE and provides 168TB of raw disk storage and 2.8TB of SSD cache in 1U of rack space.Predictive caching built into Qumulo’s file system accelerates all of the company’s hardware platforms by moving data to the fastest media possible when being accessed for reads (see figure 2). This unlocks the advantage of lower cost per-GB storage for retention with limited performance impact.Qumulo’s real-time analytics now illustrate how much capacity is being consumed by storage, snapshots, and metadata. The analytics also provide insights into capacity usage spikes, which can help administrators optimize their capacity utilization, and better understand when it is necessary to plan to buy more storage.“Storage is a critical asset for rapidly-growing post-production companies like ours. Qumulo alone was able to provide us with real-time analytics about our data and how it’s being used. Other solutions were short-sighted and didn’t provide the insight needed to help us grow our business,” said Conner Stirling, REDLAB’s VFX Production Coordinator.“It’s hard to get ahead of the curve as technology changes, but Qumulo can simply do what none of the other storage players can. Qumulo promised to store my data and let me see the unseen, and in my experience that really sums up the impact it’s having on our storage,” said Ron Knol, Senior Technology Consultant, Telus Studios.Users can now gain insight around access and activities such as data access (“who wrote this file?”), disappearing files (“who deleted my file?”), access denial (“who changed the permissions on my file?”, and configuration changes (“who deleted my share?”).Qumulo’s Audit feature helps users meet industry and governmental regulations requirements. With the introduction of Audit, as well as the recent availability of Cross-Protocol Permissions , Qumulo is addressing the demands of organizations that have security at the forefront of their concerns.The Qumulo C-168T is available today, the K-168T is available July 9, and the P-184T is available on July 23rd. The new software features and functionality are all available in version 2.12.4 of Qumulo's software, which is available today. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com