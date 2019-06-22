Engineering Firm Helps South Florida Community Recover $3.5 Million Settlement

BUSINESS WIRE MIAMI--()--Following Hurricane Irma in September 2017, tens of thousands of structures throughout Florida were left damaged and exposed. Since then, The Falcon Group, a New Jersey based engineering and architectural firm with locations in Miami and West Palm Beach, has been working tirelessly with property owners, managers, insurance adjusters and attorneys to assess Hurricane Irma damages, conduct inspections, provide reports and expert testimony to ensure buildings can be made safe and habitable again, and assist its clients in obtaining the means to do so.

GlobalPro, a leading insurance risk and recovery firm, retained The Falcon Group to assess the damages in order to assist the St. Louis Condominium Association in recovering claims for hurricane-inflicted damages to their property. Following an initial denial of the insurance claim, the law firm of Siegfried Rivera filed a lawsuit on behalf of the St. Louis Condominium Association.





“The damages caused by Hurricane Irma resulted in a building envelope that was no longer able to keep water from entering the building, leaving it severely damaged and exposed to future storms,” said William Pyznar, P.E., Principal at The Falcon Group.





In late May 2019, The Falcon Group provided expert testimony during a jury trial that lasted over a week. On conclusion of The Falcon Group’s testimony in June 2019, the jury awarded the St. Louis Condominium Association over $3.5 million to restore the building envelope. “We are glad that our investigations, reporting, and testimony were able to help the residents of the St. Louis Condominium Association win a substantial amount of money to assist them in making the proper repairs to their building,” states Pyznar.





