Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Win German Innovation Award 2019

BUSINESS WIRE BERLIN--()-- Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been awarded the German Innovation Award 2019 in the category “Lighting Solution”. Presented by the German Design Council, the award recognized products and solutions from different industries that offer additional benefits and added value compared to previous solution.

“the light closest to the sun for human wellbeing.” Tweet this

Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are the world’s first LEDs to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, delivering human-centric lighting by reaching lower blue light peak similar to sunlight spectral curve possible to reduce scattered reflection and glare. The light sources with SunLike Series LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight. It is optimized to natural light spectra and color rendering of CRI-97 – close to CRI-100 of sunlight, and higher than the CRI-80 of conventional LEDs.





SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology. TRI-R technology, supported by Toshiba Materials, defines its original concept as “the light closest to the sun for human wellbeing.” TRI-R technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.





SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have beneficial effects on human health and well-being according to a recent study conducted by Dr. Octavio L. Perez, adjunct researcher in Integrative Lighting at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, NY, USA on the non-visual melanopic stimulus of LED sources. The study showed that SunLike Series LEDs provide up to 21% more melanopic stimulus than conventional LEDs at 4000K, and the same melanopic stimulus as daylight at 6500K. It has also achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks.

“We are proud that our SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been named as a winner of German Innovation Award 2019. This recognition confirms that light sources with SunLike Series LEDs certainly bring differentiated value compared to conventional LEDs to lighting industry,” said Carlo Romiti, Europe sales vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “We will expand global sales market for customers and consumers to experience our human centric lighting solutions to have beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity.”

To learn more about the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, please visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/Sunlike/

About German Innovation Award

Established by the German Bundestag and with a foundation endowed by members of German industry, the German Design Council works to promote the competitiveness of companies. Since 1953 the competitions organized by the German Design Council honor achievements in design, branding and innovation on an international level. Design, brand and innovation.

About Seoul Semiconductor