Greenlight Planet Celebrates Providing Clean Energy Access to 150,000 Filipinos, Participates in Bangkarera 2019

Greenlight Planet, a global leader in solar home energy products, has successfully delivered clean energy access to more than 150,000 Filipinos. On a mission to power the lives of the underserved, the company has formed distribution partnerships with organizations such as animal feed retail distributors, financial services institutions, non-profit organizations, solar distributors, and disaster relief organizations in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Davao regions.





On achieving this milestone, Mr. Sanaullah Fathi, Business Leader for Asia & Pacific at Greenlight Planet said, “The Philippines has the third highest energy costs in Asia at an average cost of $0.136 per kilowatt hour (kWh). We want to create country-wide awareness about affordable high-quality Sun King solar products that can be used in homes and businesses. We aim to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy access to 500,000 Filipinos by 2020 ensuring significant savings for households, fishermen, farmers and sari-sari stores.”





Edgardo Bilob, a fisherman and a Sun King customer says, “We take long hours to load fish feed onto the boat, sometimes it extends even after sunset. We need to start the boat to turn on the lights which cost us 10,000 PHP for two batteries per month. Now that we use Sun King products, we not only carry out our daily jobs efficiently but we also save money.”





Greenlight Planet celebrates the milestone of enabling energy access to more than 150,000 Filipinos by sponsoring the 4th Pioneer Epoxy National Bangkarera, the biggest boat race in the Philippines. The annual boat race honors and promotes camaraderie among various fishing communities, one of the company’s largest consumer groups in the Philippines.





About Greenlight Planet



