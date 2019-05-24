Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Development in Diagnostic Imaging to Boost the Market | Technavio





Advances in radiotracers

Existing radiotracers and the development of new radiotracers represent both advances in technology and clinical trends. Molecular radiotracer imaging holds tremendous potential for brain diagnostics. These advances in radiotracer imaging make PET/CT or PET/MRI promising imaging techniques, for the evaluation of neurological diseases. Radiotracer imaging in veterinary medicine, especially in veterinary oncology, has also gained popularity over the last few years. This is due to the improving individualized tumor diagnostics and treatments. Therefore, advances of radiotracers and their applications in scans will augment the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

Development in diagnostic imaging

The global diagnostic imaging market, over the last decade, has witnessed significant technological advances in the field of CT, including the emergence of automated and low-dose CT scanners. These devices offer high-quality images with improved spatial resolution and low radiation exposure to the patients, surgeons, and technicians. The advanced CT devices have a simplified console, offer easy operability, and provide affordable installation with minimal space requirements. These factors will drive the adoption of such products among healthcare professionals and researchers worldwide. Therefore, this trend of advancing diagnostic imaging systems is going to drive the global nuclear imaging equipment market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for chemicals research, “With CVD and cancer being the leading causes of mortality in the world, cardiovascular imaging systems are experiencing significant growth. The goal of using cardiovascular PET imaging is for early detection of diseases, before the progression of the disease. Therefore, the increasing use of cardiovascular PET imaging will accelerate the growth of the global nuclear imaging equipment market during the forecast period.”

High cost of nuclear imaging equipments and technologies

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scanning are two types of nuclear imaging systems. SPECT is widely available, and the cost of a SPECT scanner gamma camera is around USD 500,000 on an average. Whereas, the cost of a PET/CT scanner is over USD 1.5 million. The high cost is mainly due to the significant amount of R&D required for the initial development of PET/MRI. Therefore, the purchase of PET/MRI equipment is limited owing to its steep price point. However, the increase in healthcare budgets has led to increased adoption of such systems in well-funded and specialized healthcare institutions.

Canon Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediso Ltd.

Neusoft Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

