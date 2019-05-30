Fontem Ventures – On World No Tobacco Day, Switching to Vaping Should Be an Option for All the World’s Smokers

BUSINESS WIRE st. AMSTERDAM--()--Fontem Ventures, owner of vapour brand blu, today calls on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recognise the growing evidence that vaping can make a significant contribution to tobacco harm reduction, ahead of World No Tobacco Day 2019 on May 31

Vaping should be an option for all the world’s smokers Tweet this

“Currently more than half the world’s population live in countries where vaping is either banned or exists in a regulatory grey area.” said Dr Nveed Chaudhary, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs Senior Manager at Imperial Brands, parent company of Fontem Ventures. “We believe the WHO could help by recognizing the science underlying tobacco harm reduction and the potential health benefits to millions of smokers by opening up new options to switch away from combustible tobacco.”





In countries like the US where vaping is recognised as an alternative for smokers, and vaping products are widely available, data shows smoking rates are falling rapidly1.





“We are encouraged by China’s recent decision to create a products standards based regulatory framework for vaping2, which would potentially enable hundreds of millions of smokers to access an alternative to combustible tobacco.” said Dr Chaudhary.





China, India and Indonesia combined have more than 430 million daily smokers, nearly 50% of the world’s total smoking population3.





harm reduction strategies that aim to improve the health of a population by eliminating or reducing their consumption of tobacco products and exposure to tobacco smoke.” Article 1(d) of the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) defines tobacco control as “a range of supply, demand andstrategies that aim to improve the health of a population by eliminating or reducing their consumption of tobacco products and exposure to tobacco smoke.”

E-vapour products contain no tobacco4, and peer reviewed scientific evidence5 suggests that switching to e-vapour products will substantially reduce exposure to harmful toxicants6 found in combustible tobacco smoke.





About Fontem Ventures



BV, is the e-vapour business behind Fontem Ventures BV, is the e-vapour business behind blu . Headquartered in Amsterdam, Fontem Ventures’ purpose is to drive electronic vaping technology forward, delivering a better alternative to smokers and vapers around the world. Fontem Ventures is a subsidiary of Imperial Brands plc.



