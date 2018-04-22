Manisha Sujan vuelve a Fuerteventura para brindarnos taller gratuito de Sanación de Prana Violeta









El taller de Prana Violeta, aprenderemos como sanarnos con la varita mágica que nos proporcionará ese día. Este taller es ya mundialmente exitoso, y ahora tenemos la oportunidad de realizalrloen Fuerteventura.





El Taller se impartirá de 11 de la mañana a 6 de la Tarde en la Corralejo en la Calle Galicia,Nº 9 sotano derecho





Cualquier persona mayor de cinco años será bienvenida













Manisha Sujan is coming again to Fuerteventura, t o assist as with this amazing workshop for free.





Where we learn how to heal ourselves with the magic wand we will receive.





This workshop is being held all over the world and it is and absolute success.





Now we have the opportunity in Fuerteventuraç

Any age above five is more than welcome