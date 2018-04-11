Fuerteventura.- Sanación Individual Gratuita en Templo Hindú de Corralejo

El primer y tercer jueves de cada mes (excepto en festivos escolares), Ximena y Dimple realizan sanación individual gratuita en el templo Hindu de Corralejo.
Se puede acudir en cualquier momento entre las 6 y las 7 de la tarde, las sanadoras estarán unos 15 minutos con cada persona.
La dirección del Templo Hindua es calle Galicia, número 9, sótano derecha, justo detrás de la Iglesia católica de Corralejo.
The first and third Thursday of each month (except in school holidays), Ximena and Dimple are doing free individual healing in the Indian temple of Corralejo.
From 6 to 7 pm you can come any time, but we need like 15 min per person.
The address is calle Galicia, no 9, bajo derecha, right behind the catholic church of Corralejo.
