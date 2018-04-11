Fuerteventura.- Sanación Individual Gratuita en Templo Hindú de Corralejo

‎





El primer y tercer jueves de cada mes (excepto en festivos escolares), Ximena y Dimple realizan sanación individual gratuita en el templo Hindu de Corralejo.





Se puede acudir en cualquier momento entre las 6 y las 7 de la tarde, las sanadoras estarán unos 15 minutos con cada persona.

La dirección del Templo Hindua es calle Galicia, número 9, sótano derecha, justo detrás de la Iglesia católica de Corralejo.









‎ The first and third Thursday of each month (except in school holidays), Ximena and Dimple are doing free individual healing in the Indian temple of Corralejo.





From 6 to 7 pm you can come any time, but we need like 15 min per person.





The address is calle Galicia, no 9, bajo derecha, right behind the catholic church of Corralejo.







