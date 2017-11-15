ANUNCIOS




X Jornadas de Astronomia de Fuerteventura se celebrarán 17 y 18 de Noviembre

Las X Jornadas de Astronomia de Fuerteventura se celebrarán 17 y 18 de Noviembre en el entorno del Albergue de Tefía. Pueden inscribirse en el siguiente enlace 



PROGRAMA


