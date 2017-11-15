X Jornadas de Astronomia de Fuerteventura se celebrarán 17 y 18 de Noviembre Sebastian Martin noviembre 15, 2017 17 , 18 , astronomia , celebrarán , Fuerteventura , jornadas , noviembre , X Edit Las X Jornadas de Astronomia de Fuerteventura se celebrarán 17 y 18 de Noviembre en el entorno del Albergue de Tefía. Pueden inscribirse en el siguiente enlace https://goo.gl/forms/aB8cgNrrGBXDhDic2 PROGRAMA Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus About Sebastian Martin This is a short description in the author block about the author. You edit it by entering text in the "Biographical Info" field in the user admin panel. RELATED POSTS
